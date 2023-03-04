Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A street vendor working in El Cajon says he was pistol-whipped and robbed and is now out of work for several weeks.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating and is still looking for the suspects.

Paul Ruelas says he was selling snacks from his cart on Greenfield Drive when someone approached him asking to buy from him. He says while he was getting ready to make the order, the attack began.

Speaking in Spanish, Ruelas tells ABC 10News he was pistol-whipped three times and knocked to the ground. Once he got up, he said a second person pointed a gun at him, asking for money.

Ruelas says he threw $400 at the men, who ran off. The money was everything he'd earned that day.

Paul Ruelas

Ruelas says several people stopped to help him after the attack. He was able to call the sheriff's department and rode to the hospital in an ambulance.

He hurt his wrist in the assault and needed seven staples to close his wounds.

Ruelas is now out of work until his hand heals, but in the meantime, he wants people to be kind to street vendors, who he says are just trying to make a decent living like everyone else.

The sheriff’s department did confirm this attack but so far say they have no one in custody. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the department.