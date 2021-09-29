Investigation underway after inmate from Santee detention center dies at hospital

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after an inmate at a Santee detention center was found unresponsive and died at a hospital Tuesday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility found a woman unresponsive in her cell just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures until relieved by fire department personnel.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

SDSO says the woman was in a cell by herself, and there is no evidence of foul play.

The name of the woman is known to investigators; however, her name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy for later Wednesday morning.

