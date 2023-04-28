Investigation underway after body found on freeway in Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple lanes on a San Diego freeway are closed for an investigation after a body was run over and found in Mission Valley Thursday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call just before 9 p.m. about a body being discovered in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 and Interstate 8 junction.

Authorities say that someone driving a white Toyota pickup truck ran over the body and made a call to law enforcement.

CHP says they are not sure why the body was there but the person was pronounced dead.

The lanes in the area are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.