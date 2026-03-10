Invasive Mexican fruit fly found during routine inspection in La Mesa, quarantine issued

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) announced on Tuesday that Mexican fruit flies were found during a routine inspection in La Mesa.

The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, posing a significant threat to California’s agricultural exports, local food supply, and backyard gardens, according to the CDFA.

The CDFA states that it has now established a quarantine area covering approximately 77 square miles, bordered by the San Diego River to the north, Sweetwater Reservoir to the south, Interstate 15 to the west, and the city of El Cajon to the east.

The cities affected have been identified as El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, San Diego and Santee.

Within those areas, the CDFA says it is working on science-based approaches to eradicate the Mexican fruit fly. That includes conducting sterile male Mexican fruit fly releases, treating properties within 200 meters of detections and removing fruit within 100 meters at sites where larvae or flies are found.

According to the CDFA, these methods are the safest and most effective methods to reduce population density.

The quarantine applies to growers, wholesalers, retailers, and nurseries handling any host fruits or plants. Home gardeners should consume homegrown produce onsite and avoid moving it off their property to help prevent the spread of the pest.

Residents who suspect their fruits or vegetables may be infested should call the state’s toll‑free Pest Hotline: 1‑800‑491‑1899.