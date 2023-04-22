Intruder cuts off power to Normal Heights home during attempted break-in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Normal Heights woman is recounting moments of terror during an attempted home break-in — an attempt that began with a trip to her breaker box.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, the sound of footsteps on rocks startled Elle Spurgeon, as she talked on the phone in the living room of her duplex apartment off 40th Street.

A video shows a man in shorts lurking outside her home, before she heard a loud noise near her electrical panel

“When I heard someone messing with my breaker, a rise of fear, because I felt like someone was trying to break into my house,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon says she immediately called 911.

“While I was on hold with 911, all of the lights in my house went dark,” said Spurgeon. “I felt completely alone, and I felt like I was going to be attacked."

Spurgeon gripped her phone and stared at the door.

“My hands are shaking. My voice is shaking. I’m scared, because I can hear him,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon says she heard someone trying to open her front door several times. She then saw movement. She saw and heard someone trying to open a window.

It was then, she decided to make noise.

“I hit my blinds… see like a shadow go away,” said Spurgeon.

Police later discovered the would-be intruder damaged the breaker box, which was unlocked.

The burglar's M.O. bears similarities to another attempted break-in ABC10News reported on earlier in the week in Del Mar. In that case, a German Shepherd helped chase off an intruder.

Back in Normal Heights, there is an extra reason for concern.

“I know three of my lights were on,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon believes the intruder likely knew someone was home.

“That to me is diabolical,” said Spurgeon. “His intentions were awful. I know that deeply. He needs to be in jail."

The victims in both attempted break-ins say they plan to get locks for their breaker boxes.

ABC 10News reached out to investigators to see if the cases are linked, or tied to other cases. Our newsroom has not heard back at from them at this point.