INTERVIEW: San Diegan shares excitement about becoming a NASA astronaut candidate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Katherine Spies, who considers San Diego her hometown and served as a Marine on Camp Pendleton, spoke to ABC 10News about how she became an astronaut candidate at NASA.

NASA picked Spies as a candidate for its 2025 astronaut class, and she reported for duty in September. She's an AH-1 attack helicopter pilot and Marine Corps test pilot, accumulating over 2,000 flight hours in more than 30 different aircraft. She has a chemical engineering bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California and a master's in design engineering from Harvard, according to her bio on the NASA website.

Spies has begun her two-year training process to become an astronaut.

ABC 10News executive producer Eric Solomon asked Spies the following questions in an interview Monday:

