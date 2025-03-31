International Transgender Day of Visibility: San Diego advocates speak out for trans rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The journey of transitioning is not an easy path, but many are celebrating the resilience of the transgender community on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

ABC 10News met with local activists who continue to provide support, visibility, and advocacy through their nonprofit, TransFamily Support Services.

Sam Moehlig, a 24-year-old youth ambassador for the nonprofit, began his medical transition journey at the age of 11.

After a decade-long process transformed him from a girl to the man he is today, Sam reflected on his journey with gratefulness.

"I can say I love myself with full pride, and I want that for the rest of the trans community," Sam said.

Sam's transition was supported every step of the way by his mother, Kathie Moehlig. He recalled the pivotal moment when she helped him with the biggest decision is his life.

"She told me there's this term called transgender, and you can become a boy. I said, ‘Yes, mom, all I ever wanted was to be your son,’” Sam said.

This personal experience inspired Kathie to found TransFamily Support Services, a nonprofit that has helped 6,000 families with transgender services for over the past decade.

According to San Diego County data, approximately 2.3 percent of local teenagers identify as transgender, highlighting the importance of such support systems.

"We offer support groups and community groups," Kathie explained. "We do insurance and medical navigation for trans people of all ages, and then we do advocacy."

Sam said he decided to become a youth ambassador for his mother's nonprofit and the Human Rights Campaign after losing a friend.

"I'll go speak if this reaches someone just to let them know that they're not alone," Sam said.

Despite progress, challenges remain. Kathie is preparing to fly to Sacramento this week to advocate for transgender youth protections against newly proposed legislation.

"There is an emboldenedness of individuals who are attacking our kids ... and it's creating a really hostile, unsafe environment for the entire trans community," Kathie explained.

She believes California is no longer the sanctuary state for transgender individuals it once was.

The mother-son duo continues fighting for the same rights Sam struggled to secure during his own transition. His high school experience was particularly difficult.

"You know, before I became who I am, it was get beat up in one locker room or get screamed at in another one," Sam recalled.

His experiences fuel his ongoing advocacy work: "That's always what I remind myself of -- even though my struggles and difficulties have passed long ago, there are other people for whom the reality I had is their reality today."

On Transgender Day of Visibility, Sam and Kathie's work reminds us of both the progress made and the challenges that remain for transgender individuals seeking acceptance and equality.