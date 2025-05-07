Internal email: Qualcomm to end DEI initiatives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Qualcomm, one of San Diego's top employers, is ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, according to an internal email obtained by ABC 10News.

In the email sent out last Tuesday, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told employees the company is subject to "certain regulatory requirements" from the “new administration related to DEI programs… To ensure compliance, first we will no longer have a DEI function.”

However, the company's employee networks, including the Black Inclusion Group and an API group, will continue to be open, though “select programming” managed by those groups will now be handled by HR. Other DEI programming will be “discontinued.”

While it’s not clear exactly what will go away, the decision has sparked divided reactions. JoAnn Fields, a spokesperson for the API Initiative, called the move "really disheartening" and said it could erode outreach to minority communities.

"Without DEI ensuring parameters ensuring equal opportunity… it sends a message that diversity that isn't welcome," Fields said.

But Amy Reichert, founder of the citizens group Restore San Diego, praised Qualcomm's decision, saying she wants to "commend Qualcomm for ditching identity-based DEI practices.”

The Trump administration has cracked down on corporate DEI efforts, with the president warning companies to end "illegal DEI efforts" or face possible investigations. The FCC has also threatened to block mergers and acquisitions for companies with DEI programs.

"Looking forward, to race-based quotas or promotions going away is huge for Americans, to make sure people are hired on merit rather than what they can’t change, their identity," Reichert said.

“Without measurement to show there is diversity, people will be left behind. Without DEI, there will be missed opportunities in relationship building and outreach,” said Fields.

While some large companies have backed away from DEI initiatives, others have stood their ground. Qualcomm stressed in the email that its "principles and values remain the same," with "fair treatment for employees” and “hiring and promotions based on merit."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.