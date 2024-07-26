Inside San Diego Comic-Con Day 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is in full swing, with people flying from across the country for the event. For many, the sense of community is the best part.

Whether you’re a superhero, comic book character or a remote=controlled robot ... San Diego’s comic con has something for you.

CJ flew in from new york with a custom costume that took three years to put together.

"All of us getting together basically, it’s like one big hug," said CJ. "All of the creative cosplayers, celebrities alike. It’s a lot of fun for everyone."

It’s not the first comic-con for Abby and David, who traveled from Ohio with their own take on characters from the video game “Legend of Zelda.”

My husband did Link, so I’m doing Zelda," said Abby. "Be decided to replace some of the armor with leather and cogs."

But for them, the event is about much more than dressing up.

"I remember hiding my love of sci-fi, hiding my star wars heart from the other kids at school," said Abby. "But it’s nice to come here and see other people who like what you like."

It’s that sense of community that keeps people coming back year after year.

"I think more people are dressing up," said Mei, another visitor. "It’s been easier for us to make new friends and explore new areas."

"It’s liberating. It’s so nice to see so many people dressing up, everybody’s getting along," said another visitor. "We’re one big family here."