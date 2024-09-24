Innovation Day lets San Diego companies show off the future of tech, healthcare, defense and more

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the third year, the companies on the cutting edge of development in San Diego will gather at Petco Park to show off the future they're building in our own backyard.

Innovation Day San Diego is Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the downtown ballpark. The event brings together more than 150 companies from healthcare, biotech, defense, arts and more.

"San Diego has a history, at least in the mind of investors, of being a sleepy, beach town; SeaWorld … And there's this really fantastic innovation community here that's doing everything from life sciences to hard tech, to space to defense, and the world is starting to recognize it," said Connect CEO Mike Krenn, whose companies puts on the event every year.

"It puts together a microcosm of the entire innovation community in one place where people can come out, feel it, touch it, experience it,” he added.

The event runs from 2 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets range from $25 - 50 dollars, with free tickets available to military, veterans and first responders.

"The cutting edge technology coming out of San Diego are extremely impressive," Krenn says. "They cut across all different areas, which for our macro-economy we feel is very important. Because if one industry has a downturn, others are there to prop the economy up. We're trying to build San Diego the right way so that all of San Diego has access to the innovation community, good jobs for the next generation of people living here."

One company at Innovation Day is Truvian. They've developed a new form of blood testing that can run the 34 most common blood tests in healthcare and get results to a patient in just 30 minutes. People at the expo will be able to have their blood tested as part of the company's ongoing clinical trials for the FDA.

"Today, over 70% of medical decisions are made based on lab tests," explained Truvian COO and Founder Dena Marrinucci. "The current infrastructure on how we process blood tests is very burdensome, it's inconvenient, there's a lot of steps, it's costly. And then at the end of the day, you're not with your doctor when you get your results. So, we developed this company to change all that."

"We're excited to show (this) off at Innovation Day," said Truvian CEO Jay Srinivasan. "It gives us the opportunity to showcase the innovation that is available in San Diego."

It's also an opportunity for funding. The event welcomes investors and venture capitalists from around the world and has panels where people can discuss new ideas.

Other companies with displays at a preview event on Monday included an AI-powered robot for home healthcare, a drone manufacturer, virtual reality displays, and a sports biomechanics lab from Point Loma Nazarene University.

