Innocent woman caught in crossfire, shot in back during altercation at Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A merchandise vendor at Belmont Park was packing up for the evening when San Diego Police said she was shot during a confrontation between a group and an individual.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the amusement park in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard in response to reports of gunfire and an injury.

Police said a group of people and another person were involved in an altercation when someone began shooting.

A woman who sells swimwear on the boardwalk was loading her SUV was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the back, according to police.

ABC 10News learned the victim was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital and underwent surgery. She is expected to survive.

Little information was available about the parties involved in the confrontation and what sparked the incident, but witnesses told police they saw a person believed to be the shooter inside a black car that left the scene just after the gunfire.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News they believe at least 10 shots were fired.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting was the third at Belmont Park since July.