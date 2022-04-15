Inmate who escaped from San Diego reentry facility sought

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old convicted of robbery and drug possession walked out of the California Department of Corrections Rehabilitation's Male Community Reentry Program facility in San Diego without authorization Thursday evening.

Officials at the facility determined Kajuan Walker left the facility at around 7:30 p.m. Law enforcement agencies were notified and agents from the department's Office of Correctional Safety were sent to San Diego to search for him.

Walker is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 280 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray cut off shorts.

Walker was sentenced to CDCR from San Diego County on June 27, 2018, to serve a nine-year sentence for second-degree robbery as a second-striker and possession of a controlled substance, a department official said.

Walker had been housed in the San Diego facility since March 24, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in May 2024.

According to the department, since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Anyone who sees Walker or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.