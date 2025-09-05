Inmate who died in San Diego Central Jail identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office has publicly identified an inmate who was discovered unconscious at San Diego Central Jail on Saturday and died a short time later.

Several other inmates at the Front Street detention center notified deputies shortly after 3 p.m. that 35-year-old Steven Curren appeared to be in serious physical distress, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Finding Curren unconscious in his cell, jailers called 911 and began trying to revive him, Lt. Juan Marquez said. Paramedics then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A cause-of-death ruling in the case is pending.

Curren had been in jail since Aug. 29, following an arrest on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, according to sheriff's officials.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the Curren family and all those affected by his passing," Marquez said. "A sheriff's family-liaison officer will continue to support the family as they navigate through this difficult time."

