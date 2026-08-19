Inmate incarcerated for San Diego County crime suspected in prison homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A state prison inmate incarcerated for a San Diego County assault is suspected in the death of a fellow inmate at a central California prison, state prison officials said Wednesday.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, staff at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran found 41-year-old Carl J. Anderson Jr. unresponsive. He was taken to the prison's treatment and triage area, where he died a half-hour later.

Another inmate, Joseph L. Rountree, 43, has since been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials did not state how Anderson is believed to have died or why his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Rountree has been imprisoned since July 5, 2023 on a seven-year sentence out of San Diego County for assault with a deadly weapon, plus an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury involving domestic violence.

Anderson was sentenced in Contra Costa County to five years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

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