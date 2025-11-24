Inmate disappears from La Cima Conservation Camp in Julian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A search was launched Monday for an inmate who walked away from San Diego County's La Cima Conservation Camp.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, around 3:15 a.m. Monday, during a routine head count, staff discovered that Joseph Lee Randall, 28, was missing from the camp's hand crew program in Julian.

Randall was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and either white tennis shoes or black boots. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Agents from the CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were working with local law enforcement to locate and apprehend Randall.

Randall was sentenced in Butte County earlier this year to eight years for corporal injury, petty theft, vehicle theft and grand theft, corrections officials said.

Authorities urged anyone who has knowledge of Randall's whereabouts to call Special Agent Lopez 619-666-5523 or any law enforcement agency.

