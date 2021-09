VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An inmate's death at the Vista Detention Facility is under investigation after officers say he collapsed in his cell Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, 63-year-old John Edward Wright collapsed in his cell around 3:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers found him.

Authorities say there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances in connection with Wright's death. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon.