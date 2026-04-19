Inmate, 24, dies in custody at federal facility in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 24-year-old inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown San Diego died this weekend, according to officials at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Employees at MCC found Roberto Daniel Garcia Jacobo unresponsive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday and immediately began life-saving measures, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

"Emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Garcia Jacobo was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel," MCC spokeswoman Brittney Potes said.

The FBI was notified of the death, Potes said.

Garcia Jacobo was sentenced in the Southern District of California to a 24-month sentence for importation of methamphetamine. He had been in custody at MCC since Sept. 11, 2025.

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