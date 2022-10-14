'Inhumane what happened to him': Family grieves slain San Ysidro grandfather

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, loved ones of a San Ysidro grandfather are speaking out, after a gruesome discovery revealed his murder.

“He was the funniest clown ever. He would make everybody laugh. Not one time that I didn't laugh,” said Sammie Barba.

Sammie can't believe she'll never she her godfather's smile again.

“Empty, broken. I’m devastated,” said Sammie.

Two Mondays ago, Sammie says Jaime Barba, 55, left his home in San Ysidro.

“He was with his wife and the last thing he said was, ‘Make me lunch. I'll be right back. I love you.’ Gave her a kiss and didn’t come back,” said Sammie.

Two days later, along Harbison Avenue in a National City, firefighters put out a flaming pile of trash. In the debris was the body of Barba.

An autopsy revealed Barba had been shot several times in the upper body.

"No words to describe the pain that you feel. It’s agony. It’s anguish. It’s excruciating,” said Barba.

Last Friday, police arrested 41-year-old Juan Carlos Acosta-Sanchez on a murder charge.

Police believe Barba was shot and killed during a fight in a home in an Egger Highlands neighborhood, where Acosta-Sanchez lives. Police say the two men knew each other. Barba owned a car detailing business.

Sammie declined to talk about the details of the case, pointing to the ongoing investigation but described the father to five grown children, and grandfather to nine, as loyal and fun-loving with a big heart.

“Anybody could call him at any time and he would be there,” said Sammie. “He loved helping people and was a man of faith.”

A heartbroken goddaughter says her family will be anxiously following the case.

The family wants justice, at maximum capacity. It’s inhumane what happened to him, and we just want justice to be served,” said Sammie.

Earlier this week, Acosta-Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

