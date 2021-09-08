Information sought in shooting of teen in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for any information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy who had just left a party in the College Area, near San Diego State University.

According to San Diego Police, an altercation and shooting took place at around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 21, in the 5900 block of Baja Drive.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers said two 16-year-old boys left a party in the 4900 block of Campanile Drive when “they were confronted by a group of approximately 20 to 30 Hispanic or Asian males. This large group accused the two males of throwing a bottle at them and then chased both males to the 5900 block of Baja Drive. A large group of unknown male suspects began to punch the victim multiple times. The victim looked up and saw a muzzle flash and immediately felt pain to his face. The suspects ran away westbound on Baja Drive.”

Following the incident, the teen victim’s friend took him to the hospital for treatment. Police said the boy was not hit by a bullet, but fragments from the bullet struck his face and eye.

Crime Stoppers said the teen “sustained several lacerations to his face and permanent loss of his left eye.”

The victim described his attackers as “approximately twenty Hispanic males who had thin builds and one heavy set Asian male. A witness described the group of suspects as forty ‘well-dressed’ college aged Asian males,” according to Crime Stoppers.

The boy’s family is offering a $9,000 reward on top of Crime Stoppers’ $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.