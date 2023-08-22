Individual funding for people with property damage from Hilary is unlikely

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While Hilary has moved out of San Diego County, the damage it left still exists.

Though the damage is not nearly as severe as anticipated, rain and wind gusts did impact homes in the county.

The county had 147 reports of fallen trees too, but because the damage was not widespread enough, it likely won't reach the $14 million threshold needed for federal aid.

According to a representative for the City of San Diego Office of Emergency Services, it doesn't appear the county will reach the threshold, based on preliminary indications.

That comes even as the Mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, declared a local emergency in the city and Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California.

With Gloria and Newsom's declarations, the city and state will be paid back for resources used to provide services to the public. But, that will likely now not include individual state or federal funding from FEMA.

