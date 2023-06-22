Independence Day fireworks show returns to Mira Mesa -- with a twist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Independence Day tradition that dates back to the 1970s in San Diego will return after a three-year pandemic pause but returning on a new day and in a new location.

"The kaboom is back," says Pam Stevens, a volunteer with the Scripps Mesa Fireworks celebration.

This year, the fireworks will be part of a community festival on July 2 instead of July 4. Stevens and other organizers say the show will cost $18,000 on that day, instead of $35,000 for a July 4 show.

The $17,000 savings was a big consideration because the entire show is funded by donations from the community and sponsorships from local businesses.

In addition to the new date, they've moved the show from its previous location over Mira Mesa High School to Hourglass Park along Black Mountain Road.

"With new construction at the school, there were concerns over embers falling on the new roofs and insurance premiums to cover that," Stevens says.

Having it near Hourglass Park also gives organizers an opportunity to create a more festive atmosphere. They've rented out the park for families to bring chairs and picnic blankets. They also have permits to allow two food trucks to sell meals. The festival will begin at 4 pm and culminate with the fireworks show at 9 pm.

"I'm so excited," says Stevens. "This has a very community-based feel. It's a place for everyone in Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, and surrounding areas to get together without having to drive down to the bay or anywhere outside the neighborhood."

The fireworks will launch from the construction site of the new joint-use park at Wangenheim Middle School.

After canceling the show for the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, volunteers tried to bring it back in 2022, but the site wasn't ready yet.

Now it's able to host the show, and when the park is finished, it will be built to have fireworks launch from it every year.

"This is great," says Stevens. "We're going to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks in the sky."

The group is still taking donations, and has more information available on their website, miramesafireworks.org.