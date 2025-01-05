Increased security at Camp Pendleton after recent terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas

CAMP PENDLETON (KGTV) — The recent terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas are the reasons for newly heightened security at all military installations in the U.S.

That includes here at home at Camp Pendleton and the Naval Base in San Diego, where all entry gates have heightened security.

A longer wait with upped security at the entry gates, including 100% ID checks and random inspections.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Camp Pendleton 1st Lieutenant Jorin Hollenbeak said, "Due to the recent events in New Orleans and Las Vegas, Commander NORTHCOM has directed all military installations in the U.S. to immediately implement heightened security measures at all entry gates..."

The Trusted Traveler Program has also been suspended.

"When they've suspended the trusted traveler program, is that they're going to do 100% no exceptions ID check for everybody, right, whereas sometimes if you're a service member or you're a contractor with a DOD ID card, and you go up to the gate, they might wave you through, trusting that you've vetted the passengers in your vehicle," said Shawn VanDiver, the founder of the Truman National Security Project San Diego Chapter.

He said security changes at military bases happen consistently.

"We see the threat postures of bases and government installations, and even private sector installations, or private sector buildings, fluctuate all the time," said VanDiver. "And again, sometimes it's local threat, sometimes it's to just keep people on their toes."

The Naval Base is also included in those military institutions that are impacted by this security.

