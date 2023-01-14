Inclement weather shelters to open for homeless

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

The shelters will open starting Saturday afternoon at the following locations:

-- Joan Kroc Center, can take up to 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and/or single women;

-- Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accept up to 40 adults with check-in at 4 p.m. Saturday and throughout the night until full. Check-out is at 5 a.m. Sunday;

-- Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., can take up to 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday or until full. Check- out is at 6:30 a.m. Sunday;

-- San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., can take up to 10 single women with check-in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and throughout the night until full. Check-out is at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.