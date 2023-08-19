Inclement weather shelters open in San Diego ahead of Hurricane Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Several inclement weather shelters have opened up for those experiencing homelessness in San Diego ahead of Hurricane Hilary.
On Saturday, the Inclement Weather Shelter Program was activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego.
View the full list below:
Father Joe's Villages Joan Kroc Center & Paul Mirabile Center
Joan Kroc Center - Up to 61 adult individuals and an additional 11 beds for families with minor children and/or single women
6753 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Paul Mirabile Center - Up to 62 Single adults
1501 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Check-In: 4 p.m. - Throughout the night until full
Check-Out: 5 a.m.
Living Water Church of the Nazarene - up to 28 adult individuals
1550 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Check-In: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. or until full
Check-Out: 6:30 a.m.
People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) Interim Shelter - Up to 20 single adults
1250 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Check-In: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Check-Out: 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22
San Diego Rescue Mission - Up to 10 single women who can access a top bunk
120 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Check-In: 5:30 p.m. - Throughout the night until full
Check-Out: 7 a.m.