Inclement weather shelters open for homeless

ABC 10News
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 21, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness were activated today by the San Diego Housing Commission.

The shelters are open at the following locations:
- Father Joe's Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can take 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in at 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out at 5 a.m. Sunday.

- Paul Mirabile Center at 1501 Imperial Ave. can take 40 adults, with check-in starting at 4 p.m. until full and checkout at 5 a.m.

- Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St. can take 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. or until full and checkout at 6:30 a.m.

- San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm St. can take up to 10 single women with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. until full, and checkout at 7 a.m.

The program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

