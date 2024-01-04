Inclement weather beds activated in City of San Diego, preparations underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Housing Commission, in partnership with the City, activated inclement weather shelters Wednesday night.

Volunteer and staff Rachel Hayes was at Living Water Church of Nazarene, alongside others, to accommodate nearly 30 unhoused people settling in at the church in Downtown San Diego for the night.

“We want a nice, safe, warm, dry environment for them. We give them hot chocolate, feed them dinner, let them get situated, lights out are at 10 (p.m.),” Hayes said.

These 28 inclement weather beds at the church are a part of the 172 in total for the unhoused.

“People need this. This is imperative that these overnight shelters- inclement weather shelters do not go away,” Hayes said.

The other locations are at the San Diego Rescue Mission and Father Joe’s Villages, totaling 172 inclement weather beds available across the different locations.

“This time of year is not conducive for being on the streets and remaining healthy,” Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages said. “This is just an indication that as a community as whole, we must step up and do a lot better in order to provide for those who are on the streets.”

Hayes understands what this night of dry comfort can be for someone on the streets. She used the same beds at the Living Water church last winter.

“I had been on the streets over 10 years. And to find a shelter like this where you’re safe and secure and there’s people up watching you,” Hayes said. “It was a blessing. Not only did I find my shelter, I found my church I belong to now, which I’ve never belonged to a church in my life.”

As people get ready to settle in seeking shelter from the first rain of 2024, Hayes and others say they’ll be ready to continue to help after the rain.

The end game is to get the unhoused into a shelter bed, comprehensive services and ultimately onto housing, according to Vargas.

“Just because I got housed, I had two choices. I could stay and speak for them, or I could walk away. I’m not going to walk away,” Hayes said.