Improv class in Pacific Beach teaches theater, life skills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An improv theater class in Pacific Beach teaches a lot more than theater skills.

"Improv is the exact opposite of what we learn in life," says Jeff Bushanell. "It depends on working together."

Bushanell is one of the people who attends The Exuberant Theatre Company's weekly class at the PB Rec Center. It meets Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

"My favorite thing about improv is the people you meet," he says. "It's like a party all the time."

That party comes with a lot of lessons. For Mary Ellen Gross, it taught her how to better deal with family members suffering from memory issues.

"My husband had dementia for five years," she says. "With a caregiver, you may have somebody with dementia. And they'll say 'I want to go home.' I've been a caregiver myself. And so, what happens is you say, 'Mom, you're home.' But if you're doing improv, it's something else. What you're actually doing is saying, 'Margie I remember when you were in Bridgeport.' 'Oh, really?' So you change the subject. That's improv."

That's part of what Sean Mulvihill teaches when he runs a class, that improv can help you deal with any changes life throws at you. The fact it's a lot of fun and creates a lot of laughter is a bonus.

"You gain unity," says improv student Art Simpson. "You get together among ourselves, we become friends right away."

"Oh it's fabulous," adds Gross. "Here's the best part. Want to know the best part? When I walk in, I have no idea what I'm going to do or say...

"You can see, I'm just really a happy person, especially when I'm here."

New students can get one free class by going to this website.