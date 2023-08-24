Boil water order issued in Coronado, Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — The County of San Diego Thursday issued a boil water advisory for thousands of Coronado and Imperial Beach residents.

The drinking water system has tested positive for E.coli bacteria, according to the Department of Environmental Health and Quality. E.coli may pose a health risk for infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

To ensure your water is safe for consumption, they say you should bring it to a rolling boil for at least three minutes.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They also advised pet owners to use bottled water for pets as they can become sick from the same germs as we can.

The county says the boil water order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

