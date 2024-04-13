Imperial Beach business to host fundraiser for family of teen killed in wrong-way crash

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A new Imperial Beach business is preparing to host a fundraiser for Ryder Shoup on Sunday.

Shoup was a new father, just 16 years old, when he was killed in a wrong-way crash on Wednesday.

CHP says a 67-year-old driver, identified as Eileen Crawford, was driving north on the southbound 5 when she slammed into the car Ryder was driving. She also died in the crash.

The owners of Mango Mania Frutas & More knew Ryder and his family. Like many others in Imperial Beach, they were heartbroken when they heard the news of the crash.

On Sunday, to honor Ryder and his family, the business will donate 25% of its proceeds to the family.

Mango Mania is located at 1146 13th St #102, Imperial Beach, CA 91932. The fundraiser will be held during normal business hours on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.