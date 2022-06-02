Immigration rights activist calls for change following Haitian migrant deaths

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Guerline Jozef is the founder of the San Diego based group Haitian Bridge Alliance. It’s her mission to help Haiti migrants who are stuck in Mexico looking to claim asylum.

But, she says the conditions have gotten dangerous for these individuals.

Jozef adds, “ Every other week, we literally have a funeral here in Tijuana every other week,” She goes on to say, “The community is in fear, they are literally afraid that tomorrow, it will be them.”

This week she’s had to plan for the funerals of two men Jocelyn Anselme and Calory Archange.

Jozef says Anselme was robbed and murdered while walking in Tijuana and Archange died of a heart attack after being denied medical care.

Jozef believes Title 42 is to blame, for a lot of these problems.

The Biden Administration had planned on lifting Title 42 last month, but a Federal Judge in Louisiana struck that down saying the administration did not take the proper steps to end it.

Now Jozef says many lives of those from the Haitian community are left in danger. And now she’s joining other immigration rights advocates who say something has to be done to fix this problem.