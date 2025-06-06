Immigration attorney weighs in on Trump Administration travel ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After President Trump's latest travel ban was announced, local Immigration attorney Saman Nasseri says it was something he was prepared for especially for his clients.

"We all kind of saw this coming at some point," Nasseri tells me. "We always told them, 'listen, it could happen at any time. We can't predict what's gonna happen, but just be prepared when it does and you need to make some alternative arrangements, just in case that does happen."

Starting Monday, travelers from a dozen countries will be banned including Haiti and Somalia. Meanwhile, seven others will face restrictions.

The president cited security concerns and needing a better vetting process. But this was a move that Nasseri was keeping an eye out for, for his own clients.

"This is a reaction to what happened. Um, the last 4 years, the number of people that came in was high, and I think everyone can agree to that.

My clients that were doing things legally were more frustrated than anyone else I spoke with because they were watching people come in, getting work permits remaining in the united states while they were still waiting months if not years, to get their status.

The ban doesn't target existing visa or green card holders or certain visa categories. It also allows exceptions when the Trump Administration determines U.S. national interests are at stake. But the concern still lingers.

"We have clients who come from some of these banned countries, they were a little concerned pending petitions for family members out of these countries or other applications, or people who are on visas or students," Nasseri says.

That's also what local community members are noticing, including Guerline Jozef, the Executive Director of the San Diego-based group, Haitian Bridge Alliance.

"Those people may not even be able to continue to travel to the U.S. for the fear that they will be turned away at the airport or be potentially put in detention when they try to enter the U.S. on a valid U.S. Visa.

In the meantime, Nasseri will keep his clients prepared for however this shakes out.

"It's gonna be a lot stricter, and I think they're gonna push it to get as strict as they possibly can until the court tells them they can’t."

The ban will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, but it is expected to be challenged in court.

