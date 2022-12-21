Images released of car suspected in Mountain View hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities released images of a car suspected in a hit-and-run crash in Mountain View that seriously injured an elderly woman earlier this week.

On Dec. 19, just after 9 a.m., a 73-year-old woman walking in the crosswalk at 45th Street and Logan Avenue was hit by a sedan that turned left from southbound 45th Street onto eastbound Logan Avenue, San Diego Police said.

The car drove away without stopping.

SDPD investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed the vehicle suspected in the collision -- a newer model silver 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, with silver spoke rims and a sunroof.

Based on the images, the car appears to have possible damage to the center of the hood and windshield, police said.

The victim was hospitalized after suffering a fractured pelvis and fractured knee, according to police.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or the case, is asked to contact the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.