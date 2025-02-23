Icons honored at 2025 Keepers of the Culture event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a night to honor icons in the community at the 2025 Keepers of the Culture event held by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art.

"It really is important to shine a light. Let people know that these people from your community have really made a change for the community for the betterment of the community," says Gaidi Finnie, Executive Director of the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art.

Finnie tells me the annual event at the San Diego History Center honors those who continue to raise the bar and advance black culture.

"We want people to recognize that we are here, the same African American museum is here to really make sure that people know who these people are that they know what they've contributed to and and then during the discussion we know a lot more about them."

Four recipients were honored this year including the Cooper Family Foundation.

"Oh, it's a blessing," says Lana Cooper-Jones. "It shows that our work is recognized in our community, which is really important because we've been doing it for over 60 years."

Their father, Sidney Cooper, started the foundation as well as the first ever Juneteeth celebration here in San Diego which is now the largest celebration of its kind in the county. But the foundation also provides assistance and empowerment to those in the community.

“I believe it's important to know your culture, your heritage, and where you've come from, because my mother used to always say if you don't know your history, then you don't really know who you are as a person,” says Marla Cooper.

They aim to carry that tradition of educating and helping the community on. No matter what obstacles they may run into.

“Well, we just got for next year, we already got information that we're not gonna be able to apply for certain grants,” says Lana. “And we're not gonna stop we're gonna keep celebrating even with funding being cut and everything we're still gonna have Juneteenth.”

But the Cooper family tells me it's important not only to them but to those they help.

“Really it's not. the money, it's about the quality of what you're doing and, and having the heart for what you're doing,” Marla tells me.

“We were raised to be proud of who you are and to not give up and to keep striving, and that's what we're gonna do. It’s in our blood — we're fighters. And that's how our parents were and that's how they raised us.”