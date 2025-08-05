Ruling: ICE must have probable cause to make arrests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Restrictions on immigration arrests in seven California counties will stay in place for now based on a ruling late Friday from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Federal agents and officers cannot arrest people without probable cause, according to the ruling. The move upholds a lower court's temporary restraining order from a lawsuit filed in mid-July.

In a news conference Monday, immigration groups that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit applauded the decision.

The order means agents cannot stop or arrest someone based on four factors. Their race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish or English with an accent, being present in a particular locatoon, or the type of work the individual is doing.

"If the admin isn't breaking the law, then why is it fighting against an order that forbids it from breaking the law, the ACLU said.

The order applies to seven counties in Southern California, including LA, Riverside and Ventura, which have seen heavy federal immigration enforcement since June.

San Diego County isn't included in the lawsuit, but the region has seen similar enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security is firing back, saying law and order will prevail. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to the court's order in a statement, saying in part, "unelected judges are undermining the will of the American people," adding that what makes someone a target of ICE is being in the country illegally, not their skin color, race, or ethnicity. She also noted the department is removing gang members, pedophiles, and rapists.

A hearing in the case is set for late September. Read the full DHS statement below: