ICE arrests 4 undocumented immigrants with sex crime convictions in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested four undocumented immigrants in San Diego with previous convictions of sex crimes against children.

The arrests happened in the City Heights, Encanto, and downtown areas. The agency wouldn't go into much detail about the immigrant's previous crimes.

ABC 10News spoke to the ICE Field Director for the San Diego area, Patrick Divver, about the arrests.

"Every crime that was committed by the individuals that we targeted and arrested [Thursday] were committed in the United States," says Divver. "Throughout the United States as well, not just in California but also outside of California. And they came here, apparently, under the guise of it being a sanctuary state."

The migrants are from Mexico, Vietnam, the Bahamas and Cuba.

ICE says they will be deported to their home countries.

It's not clear at this point when or why any of the four people arrested were in San Diego.

