Hurricane Helene survivor begins new life in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A former East County resident is back in El Cajon after surviving the impact of Hurricane Helene in South Carolina.

‘The last month and a half has been difficult, a rough go,” said Riley Wutke, 25.

A tired, but hopeful Wutke sat down with me at his new apartment in El Cajon.

“It's been quite the journey,” said Wutke.

For Wutke, who grew up in Arizona, and El Cajon, that journey, began with the fearsome winds of Hurricane Helene in the town of Easley, South Carolina.

“I could hear the wind roaring over the house,” said Wutke.

Wutke was living at the home of his partner and her family. In late September, his partner and 4-year-old son had evacuated ahead of the storm to West Virginia.

Then, on a Friday morning, he was reading a book in his bedroom when a three-story tree came crashing into the side of the house.

“I heard an explosive crash … When I came around the corner and half the wall missing, it was alarming,” said Wutke. “You are terrified. You never expect it to happen to you.”

With so many homes damaged and nearby towns destroyed, Wutke knew the rebuild would be a long road with opportunities for work, few.

“So when the hurricane hit, and there was this other stuff on top of it, a big part of me wanted to come home,” said Wutke.

In early October, I was with his mother, Traci, in El Cajon, when his she phoned him about coming home.

Wutke grabbed a backpack, broken strap and all, and took a bus to El Cajon.

Not joining him yet are his son and girlfriend, unable to afford a move.

“I think I get emotional every time I talk to my son. Just really difficult,” said Wutke.

Wutke, who has worked in the food service industry, from a server and sous-chief to a line cook, is looking hard for a job.

“I send out a lot of resumes every day. It’s a little bit more slow going than I anticipated. Just trying to bring them out here so I can hold my kid again,” said Wutke.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Wutke with living expenses.

