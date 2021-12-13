Hundreds welcome the return of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds filled Harbor Island to welcome back the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Sunday night.

"We missed it last year because of [COVID-19] and we just wanted to come out again,” said the McGregor family.

The parade was memorable for many little ones, like seven-year-old Kassandra Koestner. She was most excited to see Santa Claus sail by.

“I want ballet shoes, a ballet dress, and a little puppy,” she explained.

The interactive environment gave people of all ages the chance to welcome in the holiday spirit.

Chris Davis brought a loudspeaker to wish those on the boats happy holidays.

“Well, how else are we going to the sea, the water, and the land altogether,” he said. “I’m one of those folks who have a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit, but the boat parade really helps out. The tinsel helps out too.”

Davis said the parade is also about family time.

Teahany Brumm and her friends agreed.

“I get to spend time with my family and everyone.”

There will be another chance to catch the parade next December 19.

