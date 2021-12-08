What you need to know: 50th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All of them will be dressed up in holiday swag, from fishing boats to sailboats, as the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns this season.

“It’ll be great to get back and celebrate the holidays on the water San Diego-style this year,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann.

The iconic San Diego holiday tradition begins at 5:30 p.m. and will proceed to the pier at Cesar Chavez Park before making its way to Coronado. It takes about two hours to complete the procession.

This year's theme is "12 Days of Christmas."

"The 12-days of Christmas is a traditional theme with tons of potential for fun and creativity. The kids should enjoy this year’s theme, in particular,” said Baumann.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors to the bay as 80 boats decked out in holiday lights make their way through the water.

Make sure to get there early to scope out the best places to catch a view. Ideal viewing areas for the parade are Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, Cesar Chavez Park and Pier, and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Free bleacher seating will be available on Broadway Pier and will feature food concessions and festive music. Keep in mind, bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ABC 10News will be live streaming the parade, so make sure you say hello if you see us out there.

For those who can't make the parade Sunday night, a second parade will take place on December 19. For information about the parade, parking, and event schedule can be found online here.