Hundreds turn out for AAPI solidarity prayer vigil in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hundreds gathered in City Heights Tuesday night to stand in solidarity with members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, marking one week since the deadly shooting in Georgia.

Event organizers placed eight flower arrangements near the stage for the event, symbolizing the eight victims who were shot and killed. Six of the victims were Asian women.

In total, 14 guest speakers shared their experiences as Asian Americans and what they experience in San Diego County. Some shared racist incidents, the stereotypes they face, and the fear as they watch attacks on Asian elders rise. Religious leaders shared their support and lead the group in prayer.

A recent report by Stop AAPI Hate found hate crimes against Asian Americans were up 150% nationwide in 2020. There were 42 reported racist incidents here in San Diego County.