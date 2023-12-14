Hundreds show up for 'send off' ride for teen killed in Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The motorcycle community gave a send-off for one of their youngest riders, Dominik Frank Latlip, Wednesday night.

Latlip was just 17 years old when he was killed in a crash Monday night on H Street in Chula Vista. Police say there were four cars involved in the crash. One of those cars hit the teen.

Two cars stayed at the scene, but the third car took off, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Dominik, or ‘Dom’ as friends and family call him, died at the scene. Hundreds of Latlip's friends gathered to honor Latlip during Wednesday night's send-off and his love for his bike.

With dozens on their bikes, the group rode from the meeting point at a shopping center at E. H Street to the crash site.

Latlip's family and friends are seeking justice and hoping the driver who took off will turn themselves in.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department.