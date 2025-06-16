Hundreds participate in San Diego Drag March for Trans Rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just a day after thousands protested for immigrant rights, chants were heard in support of transgender rights.

On Sunday, University Avenue in Hillcrest was taken over by pink, blue, and white flags, along with some glamorous protesters.

Those attending said the transgender community is being ambushed by the current administration.

“I think they're trying to scare the heck out of us. I want to say something else, but the, the attack is vicious. it's full of vitriol,” said Alisha Richard, an attendee of the protest.

One main message from the protest was “Let them Serve,” referring to the Trump Administration's recent ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“I also happen to be an active duty service member who's, losing their career because of, policies that have been implemented this year by the administration,” said Sam Rodriguez, a protester and Membership Director for Sparta. “Yeah, it's heartbreaking, not just for myself but everyone else, right? Like I have a family, clearl,y and you know it's not just my job and my salary that I'm losing, but it's it's housing money it's it's insurance for my family, it's my career.”

After the Supreme Court ruling, the Pentagon gave active duty service members until June 6, last Friday, to self-identify and begin the voluntary separation process.

Transgender service members in the reserve forces have until July 7 to voluntarily separate.