Hundreds of San Diego school district jobs up for grabs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Amid a hiring shortage, more than 600 jobs at San Diego County school districts will be up for grabs at a job fair Saturday in Point Loma.

The jobs will run the gamut from substitute teachers to after-school program staff, bus drivers, campus supervisors, child nutrition assistants, food service professionals, health clerks, instructional aides and assistants, maintenance workers, noon duty supervisors, and nurses.

More than 29 districts will be set-up, with some doing on-the-spot interviews.

Sheiveh Jones, Executive Director of teacher effectiveness and preparation for the San Diego County Office of Education, said the hiring fair comes amid an unprecedented substitute teacher shortage. She said staff would be providing credentialing assistance and free fingerprinting on-site to help people qualify to become a substitute.

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible and at the same time be very supportive of folks who are interested, so they're not left wondering what their next steps are," Jones said.

Jones said pay for substitutes ranges from $150 to $300 per day, given the demand. Prior to the pandemic, the pay was $120 per day, she said.

Jobseekers can pre-register for three different time slots on Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9:45, 10 a.m. to 11:45, and noon to 1:45. The fair will be held at the Liberty Station Conference Center at 2600 Laning Road, San Diego, CA 92106.

