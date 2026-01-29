Hundreds of San Diegans take part in annual Point-In-Time homeless count

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hundreds of volunteers and county staff hit the streets Thursday morning for this year's annual Point-in-Time Count, a one-day snapshot of the region's homeless population.

Around 300 county employees volunteer for the pre-dawn count each year, but it takes more -- around 1,700 -- total volunteers to be effective in the count, which runs from 4-8 a.m.

"It's so important that we come together as a region to take part in an effort, like Point-in-Time Count, that guides where we direct resources and how we advocate for funding to support our unhoused neighbors," said County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre. "I remain committed to being a steadfast presence and partner in meeting the unique needs of our downtown neighborhoods and across the county of San Diego as we continue addressing the region's homelessness crisis. Insights from this count will help guide these shared efforts."

The annual Point-in-Time Count is coordinated by San Diego's Regional Task Force on Homelessness and provides a one-day total of the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County, including those in emergency shelters and safe parking lots.

"The Point-in-Time Count is a vital tool that helps us understand homelessness in our community and shape how we approach solutions," said Dijana Beck, director of the County Office of Homeless Solutions. "Every volunteer plays a critical role in ensuring we have accurate data to secure resources and create programs that make a real difference. We encourage county residents to join us in this effort."

Last year, the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County dropped by 7%, and dropped by about 14% in the city of San Diego, according to the data. The volunteers found no fewer than 9,905 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county, down from 10,605 in 2024. Last year's data showed 5,714 unsheltered San Diegans and 4,191 individuals in shelters and transitional housing.

"This annual event represents a perfect opportunity for members of the community to truly listen, see and connect with our neighbors in need," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of homelessness-focused nonprofit Father Joe's Villages. "When we survey neighbors face to face, we can get a better understanding of their exact needs and connect them to life-changing resources and services that have the power to end homelessness for good."

The RTFH organizes and trains the volunteers. Those who have signed up will go out in small groups to help conduct a brief survey and do a headcount of people they encounter living outside.

The information collected is used to apply for federal and state funding to help people experiencing homelessness.

Following the count, Serving Seniors will host the CARE Senior Resource Fair at its Serving Seniors Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center at 1525 4th Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will pass out information about the resource fair during the PITC.

Older adults who attend the event can get legal help, health and dental care, access to resources including MediCal and Cal-Fresh, low-cost meals, street medicine and harm reduction.

