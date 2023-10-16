Hundreds of Palestine supporters rally at San Diego County Administration Building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The plaza in front of the San Diego County Administration building was packed on Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of people showed up in support of Palestine.

"I think it's very obvious that San Diego is supporting the Palestinian fight and you can see that reflected here today," said Ramah Awad, a volunteer with the Palestinian Youth Movement of San Diego.

Roughly 1,000 people brought signs and dressed in support of Palestine, as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues.

"You can imagine that people who have family in Gaza or people who feel connected to the Palestinian struggle are very upset at the news, and very upset with the ongoing support of the U.S. to Israel," said Awad, who has family living in the West Bank of Palestine.

President Joe Biden has publicly declared America's support for Israel.

However, the people at the Sunday's rally feel differently.

Many of them explained they feel Palestine has been oppressed by Israel for decades.

"I don't think it serves anyone, whether they are Palestinian, or Muslim or Jewish, to be focusing in on the events of this week. I think it's so important to look at this week in the context of the past 75+ years," said Awad.

A small counter protest by supporters of Israel took place briefly across the street.

After a few heated exchanges between people rallying on each side, San Diego Police stood in the medians between the two groups to ensure all stayed peaceful.