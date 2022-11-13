Hundreds of families attended turkey giveaway & health fair at Lincoln Park YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With rising inflation and a continued emphasis on keeping everyone healthy, hundreds of people went to the Lincoln Park YMCA for much needed food and health care resources benefitting the San Diego community.

And no matter which way you cut it, residents dealing with inflation say it is no easy task.

“It’s been hard. I’m not going to lie. I mean we just barely scrape through, but when there’s events like this, we’re very grateful,” Paul Perez, who attended Saturday’s event, said.

Perez and his five grandkids came to the Jackie Robinson YMCA in Lincoln Park for a turkey giveaway and health fair put on by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber in partnership with the San Diego Food Bank and the YMCA.

A thousand plump birds were handed out, along with other fresh produce and dried goods, to families in need like the Perezes.

“It’s a blessing and we thank you guys. It makes us all happy, you know. And now we know we’re going to have a good Thanksgiving,” Perez said.

For Lonnie Fountain, it’s also about getting these resources out to others.

“We’re here also for people that are sick and shut in. My daughter, granddaughter and I will be preparing meals for the sick and the shut-in to make sure they get a good healthy goods. And also, there’s a lot of good information out here,” Fountain said.

This also was a chance for people to take part in various health screenings as vaccines for COVID-19, flu and other viruses were administered at the event.

Stopping the spread of illnesses was top of mind since those viruses are still hanging around. The rise of RSV in kids is especially notable this fall.

“That’s really going to benefit the community in not only us, but everybody else. Because by us protecting ourselves, we’re protecting others around us,” Armani Neoson, who attended the event, said.

“That we can’t just sit back and expect for people to be able to always come to the doctor’s office, to hospitals, to the clinic to get these things. So, to be able to provide these resources right here in the community where people are going to be getting their food and produce anyway today, brings me such great joy,” Dr. Weber said.

And that joy is felt by all in the community.

“Especially when we got all of the resources and stuff, you know. We are very appreciative about that,” Perez said.

