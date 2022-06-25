Hundreds gather to protest and march following Supreme Court decision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Frustration and fight were the themes of Friday’s protest and march in downtown San Diego.

Many say this ruling by the highest court in the land isn’t going to stop their fight for women’s rights.

“The devastating decision that eviscerates the right of women to choose what to do with their bodies,” Justine Mann, an organizer for the San Diego Party for Socialism and Liberation, said.

A protest organized by the San Diego Party for Socialism and Liberation and others started at the Hall of Justice and moved their message to the streets of downtown San Diego.

“In the moment, it’s feels very numbing and jarring. It’s really hard to imagine that we’re at this state,” Susanna Comfort, an organizer for Socialists Alternative, said. “But yet at the same time, I feel it’s really important not to fall into defeatism and demoralization. This is a time to really fight back.”

Many are joining this fight hoping to get the women’s healthcare rights they’re demanding.

“We are tired of men deciding what happens with our bodies, with our wombs,” Dr. Emily Perrine, a protester, said. “A woman should be able to decide whether or not she gives birth.”

“I believe that abortions are healthcare. I think that it is crucial that we protect not just women’s rights but anybody who’s affected by an unwanted pregnancy,” Kim Ayers, another protester, said.

Seeing the hundreds of people and hearing their voices inspires many to continue their fight.

“Because there’s so many different people here who are united at the very least on this topic. And the group, when we get together, is so powerful. Working people when they’re charged up are the most powerful force in the world,” Mann said.

Organizers plan to hold another protest over the weekend.

