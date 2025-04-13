Hundreds gather in downtown San Diego to pray for immigrants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds gathered outside the federal building in downtown San Diego for a moment of prayer and solidarity on Saturday.

This gathering comes a day after a federal judge ruled that immigration agents could conduct enforcement operations at houses of worship. According to AP News, the decision was made despite a lawsuit filed by religious groups over the new policy.

Ramon Bejarano said, “The different policies that are being done in the government are affecting a lot of people, especially the poor and the vulnerable.”

The event was put on as a collaboration between several local faith leaders and the San Diego Organizing Project. Auxiliary Bishop Ramon Bejarano and community members say today was a moment to speak up for those who can’t.

Brenda Morales said, “Everyone here at least like knows someone who is scared to raise their voice.”

For many people, Saturday's event was personal., “I am the product of somebody who was, as we want to be called, an illegal immigrant in this country for the first 10 years of my life," Mariene Branham said

Branham told ABC 10News there needs to be change, advocating for amnesty for immigrants instead of deportation. “This is how my father built his pathway to citizenship for our family, and I'm here to stand with all of the children that are in need and that are in fear and that are looking for people to stand up and have a voice,” she said.

Bejarano hopes Saturday's prayer encourages more people to stand in solidarity, stay informed, and most importantly, speak up.

