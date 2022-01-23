Hundreds evacuated as fire burns near California's Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of residents have been evacuated as crews battle a wildfire in rugged mountains along the California coast that forced the closure of the main roadway near Big Sur.

One structure was damaged by the blaze that broke out Friday in a canyon and quickly spread toward the sea, fanned by strong winds. The blaze dubbed the Colorado Fire is 25% contained Sunday after burning at least 1.7 square miles of brush and redwood trees.

Evacuation orders were in place for about 500 residents of a sparsely populated area between Carmel and Big Sur. Authorities closed a stretch of Highway 1 with no estimated time for reopening.