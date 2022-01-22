Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

items.[0].image.alt
Nic Coury/AP
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
California Wildfire
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 16:08:19-05

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the sparsely populated Big Sur area. The fire broke out Friday night in a canyon.

Pushed by strong winds, it jumped Pacific Coast Highway and burned toward the sea. Fire officials say they have contained at least 5% of the 1,500-acre blaze.

Authorities also shut a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, including Bixby Bridge, the iconic concrete bridge that has been featured in car commercials, movies and TV shows.

Strong winds were recorded across the San Francisco Bay Area and a swath of the Sierra Nevada overnight, knocking down trees and power lines and causing outages in numerous neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER