Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the sparsely populated Big Sur area. The fire broke out Friday night in a canyon.

Pushed by strong winds, it jumped Pacific Coast Highway and burned toward the sea. Fire officials say they have contained at least 5% of the 1,500-acre blaze.

Authorities also shut a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, including Bixby Bridge, the iconic concrete bridge that has been featured in car commercials, movies and TV shows.

Strong winds were recorded across the San Francisco Bay Area and a swath of the Sierra Nevada overnight, knocking down trees and power lines and causing outages in numerous neighborhoods.

