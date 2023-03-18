Hundreds celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds showed up to the Gaslamp Quarter Friday night to celebrate St. Patrick's day, with music, drinks, and plenty of green beer.

It was the 27th annual Shamrock Beer Festival along Sixth Avenue.

The festival brought out people from all over the county, including several from out of state.

This year was the first year people of all ages could attend. The crowd enjoyed performances from Irish Rock bands and Irish dancers.

The money raised from this annual event goes to benefit the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation to fund their programs and museum operations.

